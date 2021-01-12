Empire Company Limited (EMP.A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on January 29th

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of EMP.A stock traded down C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$35.40. The company had a trading volume of 66,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,060. Empire has a 52-week low of C$23.88 and a 52-week high of C$40.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.79.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMP.A. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. TD Securities cut shares of Empire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Empire in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Empire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$42.43.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

