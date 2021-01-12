Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESRT shares. BidaskClub lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $66,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $67,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $68,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average is $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $14.31. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -918.08, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.18). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

