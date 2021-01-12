Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Empire (TSE:EMP.A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have C$39.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$45.00.

EMP.A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Empire from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Saturday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Empire from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$42.43.

Get Empire alerts:

Shares of TSE:EMP.A opened at C$35.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.79. Empire has a 1 year low of C$23.88 and a 1 year high of C$40.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.32, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.75%.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.