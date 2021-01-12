Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE: ENBL) recently:

1/11/2021 – Enable Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets serving major producing basins and markets. It operates through two business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing and fractionation services and crude oil gathering for its producer customers. The Transportation and Storage segment offers interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage service to natural gas producers, utilities and industrial customers. Enable Midstream Partners, LP is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. “

1/7/2021 – Enable Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/25/2020 – Enable Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/23/2020 – Enable Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets serving major producing basins and markets. It operates through two business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing and fractionation services and crude oil gathering for its producer customers. The Transportation and Storage segment offers interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage service to natural gas producers, utilities and industrial customers. Enable Midstream Partners, LP is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. “

12/1/2020 – Enable Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

NYSE:ENBL opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -50.55 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $10.81.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.54 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 227.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 807,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 560,514 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 120,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 103.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 728,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 370,699 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 103.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 100,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 22.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

