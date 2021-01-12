Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Receives $51.81 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.81.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $33.72. 3,320,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,517,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $43.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6523 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENB. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Enbridge by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Enbridge by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 47.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

