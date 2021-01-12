ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

Shares of NDRA stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.63. ENDRA Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ENDRA Life Sciences news, CEO Francois Roger Michelon sold 71,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $59,360.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 136,619 shares of company stock worth $113,601 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.22% of ENDRA Life Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

