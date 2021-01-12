Energo (TSL) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One Energo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energo has a market capitalization of $158,274.80 and $17,029.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Energo has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00042751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00039668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,493.36 or 0.04224632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.40 or 0.00334934 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00014004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Energo Token Profile

TSL is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com. The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Buying and Selling Energo

Energo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

