Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,652,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,844,704 shares during the period. Energy Transfer comprises approximately 8.1% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $146,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 150.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 107.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ET. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

NYSE ET traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.14. 28,100,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,545,463. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of -68.30 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average is $6.25.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 5.19%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.07%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

