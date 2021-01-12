Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) Given New C$6.25 Price Target at ATB Capital

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price hoisted by ATB Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James set a C$4.00 price target on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.95.

Shares of TSE ERF opened at C$4.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.69. Enerplus Co. has a 52-week low of C$1.62 and a 52-week high of C$8.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.32.

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$192.84 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO)’s payout ratio is -2.32%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.63 per share, with a total value of C$52,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 184,852 shares in the company, valued at C$486,160.76.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

