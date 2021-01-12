ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) (EPA:ENGI) Given a €15.40 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) (EPA:ENGI) received a €15.40 ($18.12) price objective from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ENGI. Barclays set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €14.24 ($16.75).

ENGI opened at €13.17 ($15.49) on Tuesday. ENGIE SA has a 1-year low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 1-year high of €15.16 ($17.84). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €11.72.

ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through USA & Canada, France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

