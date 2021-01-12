ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) (EPA:ENGI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) (EPA:ENGI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €14.24 ($16.75).

ENGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.40 ($18.12) price objective on ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) alerts:

Shares of EPA ENGI opened at €13.17 ($15.49) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €11.72. ENGIE SA has a 52-week low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 52-week high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through USA & Canada, France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.