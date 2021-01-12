ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Stock Price Up 51.4%

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) shares rose 51.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.49 and last traded at $6.57. Approximately 36,520,824 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 304% from the average daily volume of 9,049,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ENGlobal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.40 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.73 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 5.45%.

In other news, SVP Robert Bruce Williams sold 100,000 shares of ENGlobal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $218,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,354.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ENGlobal stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of ENGlobal at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineered modular solutions and professional services primarily to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation segments. The EPCM segment offers engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

