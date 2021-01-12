Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Enova International, Inc. is a provider of online financial services. It offers loans to customers in the United States and in the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada. The Company’s customers include consumers who have bank accounts but use alternative financial credit services because of their limited access to more traditional consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other lenders. Enova International, Inc is headquartered in Chicago. “

ENVA has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enova International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enova International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Enova International stock opened at $25.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $911.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.50. Enova International has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $29.33.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $2.37. The firm had revenue of $204.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.62 million. Enova International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.64%. Research analysts expect that Enova International will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 36,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $914,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,432 shares in the company, valued at $10,710,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 104,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 381.6% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 18,377 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 208.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 1,152.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 29,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

