EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EnQuest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EnQuest in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.25.

OTCMKTS ENQUF remained flat at $$0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday. 16,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,754. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15. EnQuest has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35. The firm has a market cap of $339.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 3.30.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

