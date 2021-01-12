Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives $88.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

ENTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.61. The company had a trading volume of 796,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,973. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.97 and a 200 day moving average of $77.47. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 1.35. Entegris has a 1 year low of $38.12 and a 1 year high of $104.23.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.79 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Entegris will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $307,458.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,236.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $268,626.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,102.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Entegris by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Entegris by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Entegris by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,961,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

