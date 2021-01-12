Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.07.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $35,814.00. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 69,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 28.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $29.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.17.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

