Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Short Interest Up 17,800.0% in December

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a growth of 17,800.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 71.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENTOF shares. Barclays upgraded Entra ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Pareto Securities started coverage on Entra ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Entra ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ENTOF opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. Entra ASA has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $22.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.89.

Entra ASA Company Profile

Entra ASA owns, develops, leases, and manages office properties in Norway. As of December 31, 2019, it had a property portfolio of 89 properties totalling approximately 1.3 million square meters. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Entra ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entra ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.