Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) vs. Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Financial Comparison

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) and Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.5% of Integer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Integer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Integer and Eos Energy Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integer 6.45% 9.29% 4.52% Eos Energy Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Integer and Eos Energy Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integer $1.26 billion 2.12 $96.34 million $4.68 17.31 Eos Energy Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than Eos Energy Enterprises.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Integer and Eos Energy Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integer 0 1 3 0 2.75 Eos Energy Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00

Integer currently has a consensus target price of $99.33, indicating a potential upside of 22.63%. Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 27.73%. Given Integer’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Integer is more favorable than Eos Energy Enterprises.

Summary

Integer beats Eos Energy Enterprises on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures. It also provides cardiac and neuromodulation products, such as batteries, capacitors, filtered feedthroughs, and implantable leads; implanted medical devices, pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, implantable cardiac pacing and defibrillation leads, and heart failure therapies, such as ventricular assist devices and cardiac resynchronization devices. In addition, the company offers rechargeable batteries and chargers, and non-rechargeable batteries; arthroscopic devices and components, including shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; and laparoscopic and general surgery products, such as harmonic scalpels, radio frequency probes, and ophthalmic surgery devices. Further, it provides orthopedic products, including hip and shoulder joint reconstruction implants, plates, screws, and spinal devices, as well as instruments and delivery systems used in hip and knee replacement, trauma fixation, extremity, and spine surgeries. Additionally, the company offers customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies for the energy, military, and environmental markets. It serves multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries in the cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical and portable medical markets. The company was formerly known as Greatbatch, Inc. and changed its name to Integer Holdings Corporation in July 2016. Integer Holdings Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

