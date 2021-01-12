Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.63. 38,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,810. Epiroc AB has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.33.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil works, and well drilling worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides rock drilling equipment; equipment for mechanical rock excavation; rock reinforcement; loading and haulage; ventilation systems; and drilling equipment for exploration, water, oil, and gas, as well as related spare parts and service.

