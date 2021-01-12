Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $99.38

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.38 and traded as high as $109.57. Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) shares last traded at $108.75, with a volume of 14,857 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQB shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$94.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$97.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$98.00 target price on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$97.63.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$99.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$84.07. The company has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 9.04.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.02 by C$1.28. The firm had revenue of C$180.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$133.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equitable Group Inc. will post 14.1099996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.30%.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.91, for a total transaction of C$540,987.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,052 shares in the company, valued at C$3,231,875.32. Also, Director Brian Leland sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.37, for a total transaction of C$129,784.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 459 shares in the company, valued at C$42,856.83. Insiders sold 20,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,394 in the last 90 days.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) Company Profile (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

