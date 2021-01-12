Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Exxon Mobil Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exxon Mobil in a report released on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on XOM. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.30.

Shares of XOM opened at $46.84 on Monday. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $69.87. The company has a market cap of $198.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.92 and a 200-day moving average of $39.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. United Bank lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 27,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,707,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,668,000 after buying an additional 649,907 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 345,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,462,000 after buying an additional 29,885 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.4% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 856,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,232,000 after buying an additional 60,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.