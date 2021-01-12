Equities Analysts Set Expectations for IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) (TSE:IBG) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) alerts:

IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) (TSE:IBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$98.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$94.20 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) lifted their target price on shares of IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.33.

IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) stock opened at C$8.45 on Monday. IBI Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$2.79 and a 52 week high of C$8.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.95. The stock has a market cap of C$264.06 million and a P/E ratio of 15.65.

IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.