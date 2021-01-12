ERC20 (ERC20) Price Hits $0.0116 on Exchanges

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded up 57.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 12th. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a market cap of $13.11 million and $34,001.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 50.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00042290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005380 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00043676 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $126.81 or 0.00365836 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,505.61 or 0.04343523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00013844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,126,570,972 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is belance.io.

ERC20 Token Trading

ERC20 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

