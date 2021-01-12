Eros STX Global (NYSE:EROS) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.09

Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:EROS) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and traded as low as $1.80. Eros STX Global shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 2,868,930 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $286.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Eros STX Global alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eros STX Global by 102.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,237,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,762 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eros STX Global by 74.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,235,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 954,780 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eros STX Global in the third quarter valued at about $2,455,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eros STX Global by 3.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 674,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 21,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eros STX Global by 37.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 559,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 152,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

About Eros STX Global (NYSE:EROS)

Eros STX Global Corp. operates as a content and distribution company. It develops, produces, and distributes Bollywood and Hollywood premium content. The company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Eros STX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eros STX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.