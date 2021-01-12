ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Short Interest Update

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the December 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:ERYP traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.75. ERYTECH Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.59.

Get ERYTECH Pharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer and in Phase II stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ERYTECH Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERYTECH Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.