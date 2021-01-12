Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 34.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market cap of $26,608.43 and $1.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded down 41.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00040970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00045417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $128.09 or 0.00381271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.45 or 0.04254840 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00013976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Coin Profile

ETGP is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project's total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,923,698,545 coins.

The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

Ethereum Gold Project Coin Trading

Ethereum Gold Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

