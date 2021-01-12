Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Short Interest Down 77.2% in December

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 77.2% from the December 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EUXTF remained flat at $$114.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 751. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.63. Euronext has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $122.05.

EUXTF has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Euronext from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Euronext

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

