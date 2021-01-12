Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eutelsat Communications S.A. a satellite operator. Its satellites broadcasts television channels to cable and satellite homes. The Company’s satellites also serves fixed and mobile telecommunications services, TV contribution markets, corporate networks, and broadband markets for Internet Service Providers and for transport, maritime and in-flight markets. Eutelsat’s broadband subsidiary, Skylogic, markets and operates access to high speed Internet services through teleports that serve enterprises, local communities, government agencies and aid organizations. Eutelsat Communications S.A. is headquartered in Paris, France. “

OTCMKTS EUTLF opened at $11.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eutelsat Communications has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.80.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

