Eventbrite Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,711 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,682% compared to the average volume of 96 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 273.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 264,242 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 66,121 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 17,221 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EB opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. Eventbrite has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 3.12.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%. The company had revenue of $21.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.49 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eventbrite will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub cut Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut Eventbrite from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Eventbrite has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

