Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives $148.45 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.45.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Bank of America cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

In related news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $113,949.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,222 shares in the company, valued at $406,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.48, for a total value of $100,755.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,824 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,022 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Everbridge by 32.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,432,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,053,000 after purchasing an additional 354,213 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Everbridge by 98.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,476,000 after purchasing an additional 234,824 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 133.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 283,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,676,000 after purchasing an additional 161,965 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Everbridge by 3,073.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 155,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,593,000 after purchasing an additional 150,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in Everbridge by 13.1% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,072,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,798,000 after purchasing an additional 124,522 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $151.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -63.44 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $83.12 and a 52-week high of $165.79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.56 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

