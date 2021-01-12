Evercore ISI Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ESRT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $14.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -918.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.18). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.