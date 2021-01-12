Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) PT Lowered to $93.00 at KeyCorp

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $98.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ES. Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.60.

NYSE:ES opened at $89.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.12. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $60.69 and a 1-year high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

