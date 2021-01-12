Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $160.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.05% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.20.

Shares of EXAS opened at $147.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.16 and a beta of 1.65. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $152.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 32,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $3,974,709.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 916,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,999,858.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $3,808,671.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,396,905.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,210 shares of company stock worth $14,520,315. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2,143.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

