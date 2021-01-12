Expanse (EXP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $729,602.59

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last week, Expanse has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for $0.0388 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. Expanse has a market capitalization of $729,602.59 and $4,460.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,594.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,106.81 or 0.03109483 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.48 or 0.00397476 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.27 or 0.01357708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.07 or 0.00536781 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.26 or 0.00458671 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.61 or 0.00277037 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00020830 BTC.

Expanse Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

