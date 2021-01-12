Expanse Reaches Market Cap of $663,361.25 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 12th. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $663,361.25 and $2,319.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for $0.0353 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,595.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,036.08 or 0.03083967 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.00 or 0.00395888 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $463.94 or 0.01380949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $205.44 or 0.00611516 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.13 or 0.00464719 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.07 or 0.00294897 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00021272 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

