Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Hits New 52-Week High at $96.19

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $96.19 and last traded at $95.90, with a volume of 19982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.97.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.99.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,635.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 279.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 418.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

