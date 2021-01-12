Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,987,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,181,000 after purchasing an additional 443,973 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,745,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,554,000 after buying an additional 229,666 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,707,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,668,000 after buying an additional 649,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,166,000 after buying an additional 177,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE XOM opened at $46.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $198.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $69.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.30.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.