F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for F.N.B. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FNB. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens cut F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $10.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $12.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.99.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $307.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

In other news, Director Mary Jo Dively purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,355.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $56,620 in the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,003,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,523,000 after purchasing an additional 371,942 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 891.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 221,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 198,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 573,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 47,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.