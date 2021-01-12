F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Increased to $212.00 by Analysts at Barclays

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FFIV. Bank of America upgraded shares of F5 Networks from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $182.79.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $190.35 on Friday. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $79.78 and a 52-week high of $200.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.23 and a 200-day moving average of $144.72.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,105,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,266,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $95,450.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,075.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,121 shares of company stock worth $3,375,639 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 57.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $122,925,000 after acquiring an additional 365,844 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 75.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $67,176,000 after acquiring an additional 235,213 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 38.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 746,381 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after acquiring an additional 208,220 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 31.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 748,778 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $91,927,000 after acquiring an additional 180,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 54.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 427,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $52,435,000 after acquiring an additional 150,771 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

