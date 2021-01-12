F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price objective lifted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

FFIV has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $199.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Colliers Securities upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $182.79.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $190.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $200.57.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total transaction of $34,024.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,806.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $95,450.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,075.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,121 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,639. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 381.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.