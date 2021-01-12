Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is City Holding Co.’s 10th Largest Position

City Holding Co. lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,984 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.7% of City Holding Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.24.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $5.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,923,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,997,873. The stock has a market cap of $715.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.57. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $118,854.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.41, for a total value of $11,877,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,107,694 shares of company stock worth $304,256,943. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

