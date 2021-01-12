Factom (FCT) Price Up 18.2% This Week

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last week, Factom has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. One Factom coin can now be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00003602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Factom has a total market cap of $11.79 million and $43,953.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00023971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00111979 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00262944 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00064508 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00062210 BTC.

Factom Profile

Factom was first traded on September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,590,958 coins. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Factom’s official message board is factomize.com/forums. The official website for Factom is www.factomprotocol.org. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Factom Coin Trading

Factom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Factom using one of the exchanges listed above.

