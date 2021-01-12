Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target Increased to $490.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $475.00 to $490.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fair Isaac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $506.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $495.14.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Shares of FICO opened at $495.67 on Monday. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $177.65 and a 1 year high of $530.95. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $502.03 and a 200-day moving average of $447.04.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The company had revenue of $374.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total transaction of $161,150.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,446.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total transaction of $263,350.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,637.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,651. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.