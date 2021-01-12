Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Short Interest Down 96.4% in December

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the December 15th total of 110,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FOLGF stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,371. Falcon Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.

Get Falcon Oil & Gas alerts:

About Falcon Oil & Gas

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. It holds 30% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.