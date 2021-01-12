Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)’s share price rose 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.14 and last traded at $5.12. Approximately 353,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 224,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Farmer Bros. from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.21). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $97.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.84 million. Equities research analysts expect that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile (NASDAQ:FARM)

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

