FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Boosts Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,830 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 18,942 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 11,746 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,647 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,004,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,709,718. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $65.61. The firm has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.52, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.78.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

