FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Buys 83 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $8.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $302.21. 4,786,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,058,557. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $303.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $103.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.