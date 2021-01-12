FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Cuts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,671,391,000 after purchasing an additional 816,580 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,242,983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $244,706,000 after purchasing an additional 787,737 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Union Pacific by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,098,954 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $216,351,000 after acquiring an additional 785,022 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,062,625,000 after acquiring an additional 652,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,954,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $384,725,000 after acquiring an additional 565,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,225,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,879. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $221.28. The stock has a market cap of $147.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

