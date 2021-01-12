FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,489,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,247,359,000 after buying an additional 327,312 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,208,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,821,000 after buying an additional 716,930 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,945,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,078,000 after buying an additional 186,120 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,736,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,427,000 after buying an additional 220,181 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,900,000 after buying an additional 57,130 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,870,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,077. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.56. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $141.82.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.