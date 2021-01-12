FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,294,000 after buying an additional 351,008 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,770,000 after acquiring an additional 331,479 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,390,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,329,000 after acquiring an additional 305,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,403,000 after buying an additional 157,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 159.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 242,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,291,000 after buying an additional 149,086 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.80. 3,995,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,301. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $206.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.55 and its 200-day moving average is $165.95.

